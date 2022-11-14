Tatyana Pyrogova of the Verjovka choir takes a few steps forward into the rehearsal room, just outside the center of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Then she fills the space with her voice alone, twice the size of a gymnasium, and sings the opening lines of the patriotic song “Oy oe luzi chervona kalina” (“Oh, in the meadow a red snowball bush”):

Oh, in the meadow the red snowball bush hangs bent

Our glorious Ukraine is sad about something

The chorus agrees with her:

And we will lift the red snowball bush again

And we will brighten up our glorious Ukraine, hey hey!

The same song the residents of Kherson sang last week when they were liberated. ‘Oy u luzi chervona kalina’ is the battle song of the war against Russia. Children sing the song, it plays on the radio at gas stations, a Kryvyi Rih resident uses it as a ringtone, a street musician plays it in Kiev, residents of the capital sing the song in hiding in the metro station, while Russia bombards their city with rockets and drone.

The song’s popularity in the war started with Andri Chlyvnyuk, singer of the famous Ukrainian hip-hop and funk band Boombox. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, he cut off the US tour and returned to Ukraine. Three days after the Russian invasion, Khlyvnyuk sang on his own a cappella the first verse of ‘Oy oe luzi chervona kalina’. He stood outside the famous Saint Sofia Cathedral in the center of Kiev in his army clothes. The Ukrainian capital was deserted. The people of Kiev were in shock in the bomb shelters or fled when the Russian armed forces threatened to take the capital. Khlyvnyuk’s voice echoed across the empty square in front of the cathedral.

He posted the video of the performance to his Instagram account and it went viral. The image of Khlyvnyuk alone in front of the cathedral impresses a young target group, explains Igor Kuryliv (68), director of the Verjovka ensemble in his office the popularity of ‘Oy u luzi chervona kalina’. “Visualization, that’s what it’s all about. With this, Chlyvnyuk has breathed new life into the song. With us in a room you don’t have that. A thousand people are watching. Nobody takes it.”

His renowned Verjovka ensemble, with a choir, dance group and orchestra, has been performing the song for decades. The singing repertoire consists of Ukrainian folk songs. Today they practice for a series of concerts in their own country. The day before, the choir had to postpone the rehearsal because of the air raid siren.

‘Oh u luzi chervona kalina’, Kuryliv sees, evokes inner feelings in Ukrainians. He calls it the second national anthem. The bent snowball bush, which must stand up “stands for the resurrection of Ukraine. Whether it’s bombings, missiles, or power cuts, we’ll survive this. Ukraine rises. We get this feeling from ‘Oy u luzi chervona kalina’.”

The Verjovka ensemble sings ‘Oy u luzi chervona kalina’, which has become the battle song in the war against Russia. Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin

Aimed at ‘our only enemy’

In the rehearsal room, the choir limits itself to a short version. The original text continues.

Our volunteers march in a bloody battle

To free Ukrainian brothers from Moscow chains

The song, originated in 1914 in western Ukraine, is directed against the Russian rule of Ukraine. The first time it was used as a battle song was in 1917-1921 when Ukraine fought for its independence against the Bolsheviks and the Red Army, Kuryliv says. Then it is sung en masse in the war against Russia in eastern Ukraine eight years ago and now again. Pyrogova (40): “Whenever Ukraine is in distress, this song comes up.”

“It’s about the desire to set us free,” she explains the meaning. Conductor Zenovij Korinets (55) immediately agrees: “Ukraine has been a prison for more than 300 years. We have never had freedom. We are only occupied by Russia. This song gives hope of victory. It is really only aimed at Russia, our only enemy,” he says enthusiastically. “Not against Turks, Romanians or Bulgarians.”

Text was banned

The song arouses the ire of Russia. In September, six people were arrested in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula, Russia’s news website RBK reported. They had played ‘Oyuluzi chervona kalina’ at a wedding and were accused of “discrediting” the Russian armed forces.

The Kremlin could not bear the song even in Soviet times. The text was banned, but the melody could remain the same, says Irina Melnychenko (74), who has been singing in the choir since 1968. “We adapted the text by changing the words directed against Russia,” she recalls. “But the spectators knew very well what the song was about.”

And we will liberate our Ukrainian brothers

And we will brighten up our glorious Ukraine, hey hey!

How the wild wind blows over the vast steppe

That will glorify the Sich shooters

The steppe is eastern Ukraine. ‘Oh u luzi chervona kalina’ is also about Ukrainian independence. Western Ukraine wants to unite with the east, where Moscow reigns when the song was created. “There are our brothers. In Zaporizhzhya. In Donetsk,” says Korinets. “We are fighting to free that part.”

The music of ‘Oy oe luzi chervona kalina’ sounds like a stomping, rousing march. Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin

New versions

In the rehearsal room, the orchestra joins the choir. Winds, percussion and violins blast through the room. The music sounds like a stomping, rousing march. “That’s why it’s so contagious,” Pyrogova laughs, raising her arms as if she were marching herself. “Someone starts singing it and others sing along.”

The song has traditionally known different versions. The number will also be edited in 2022. Khlyvnyuk, that November 30 with Boombox performing in The Hague, made his own version of it. South African musician The Kiffness put music under his a cappella version. Then Pink Floyd came out with a performance in April, for which the band uses Chlyvnyuk’s performance: “Hey, Hey, Rise Up”, with a piece by the Verjovka choir at the beginning. Korinets has to get used to this version. “All that guitar work is unusual for us.”

When Pyrogova will soon be standing in the full hall with spectators and playing ‘Oy u luzi chervona kalina’, she sees the emotions among the audience. Patriotism rises in the hall. Everyone gets up. People sing along wholeheartedly, others have tears in their eyes. “They thank us afterwards. And we sing it to show our gratitude to our army that is liberating Ukraine from the occupiers. We don’t want anyone checking on us. That’s in this song.”