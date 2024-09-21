Home World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

Late summer is coming to an end this weekend. From Monday (September 23rd) it will be colder and rainier throughout Germany.

Munich — The weather seems to be going crazy in many parts of Europe at the moment. While severe storms raged in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Austria last week, Germany enjoyed pleasant temperatures of up to 26 degrees in many places.

But a change in the weather is also imminent here. According to Karsten Schwank, meteorologist at Tagesthemen, it will only remain sunny at the weekend before it becomes noticeably cooler and rainier from next week: “It can no longer be denied that autumn is not far away.”

Change in the weather from Monday (23 September): “This will be a violent awakening in a new weather situation”

Before the coming weather change, the sunny weather should be enjoyed once again this weekend. “Great weather for excursions,” says Dominik Jung from weathernetOn Saturday (September 21st) and Sunday (September 22nd), temperatures between 21 and 24 degrees and cloudless skies are expected throughout Germany.

Starting next week, autumn will be in store all over Germany. (Symbolic image). © Piero Nigro/aal.photo/Imago

However, from Monday, September 23, temperatures will drop significantly in many regions of Germany. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected, with maximum temperatures ranging between 17 and 21 degrees. Tagesthemen presenter Ingo Zamperoni comments on the ARD forecast: “It will be a violent awakening to a new weather situation.” According to American weather models, the reason for this change is an advance of polar air.

Autumn arrives in Germany: heavy rain showers and drop in temperature

According to the German Weather Service (DWD) The weather will remain changeable in the coming week. On Tuesday, September 24th, it will continue to be cloudy and thundery, with heavy rain in places. Maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 22 degrees.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will also bring unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms. Strong gusts of wind may also occur at higher altitudes.

In Austria, the extreme change in the weather this week caused a drastic drop in temperature and an early onset of winter. (jus)