“Another roll” it was one of the most successful programs on Mexican televisionwhich was led by Adal Ramones along with a great cast: Yordi Rosado, Mauricio Castillo, Roxana Castellanos, Gabriela Platas and several others. This comedy and variety show had “The Monologue” as one of the most popular segments, as well as sketches, Yordi’s report, national and international guest artists, as well as other sections. It remained on the air for 12 years, being transmitted through Channel 5, belonging to TelevisaUnivision.

It was in an interview with his dear friend and colleague Yordi Rosado, where the television host Adal Ramones told the real reason why the “Otro Rollo” program ended. In one part of the pleasant chat they had, Yordi asked him: “You have done many things, a person who has done and has had the opportunity to do so many things, what do you want to do, friend?”

Adal Ramones stated that television hosting had never been among his plans, “you know that I said: ‘we are going to stop ‘Otro Rollo'”. The 61-year-old actor and television producer, also from Monterrey, Nuevo León state, Mexico, said that many people were left with the idea that “Otro Rollo” should not have been taken from him, however, He confessed to having spoken with the entire cast and people from the production of the showtelling them that he no longer wanted to continue with the project, because he wanted to live more with his family.

“Although it is true that we did well financially, I didn’t even have days to go buy some shoes, suddenly it was: ‘yes, I would like to enjoy my money, a little trip, I have to live life more'”.

When he began to enjoy more time on a personal level and with his family, he wanted to continue enjoying it“When I tried that, I said: ‘I don’t want to drive, I want to tour, play’, not something that would keep me tied down and not spend my image on TV, not say: ‘We have it on Mondays in this and the Tuesday in the other’, I said: ‘I’m going to play it, if people forget me, no way'”.

Even though Televisa executives asked him on several occasions to resume the project, Adal Ramones simply no longer wanted to. “I never missed ‘Otro Rollo’, I never said: ‘why did I stop it?’, the bosses told me: ‘let’s put it back’ and I said no. We made an attempt at ‘Adal el show’, which was recorded, ‘Otro Rollo’ you know it was live, but starting on Saturday, the monologue we couldn’t talk about what was happening because we did it on Tuesday and it came out on Saturday, one of the worst days to do television.”