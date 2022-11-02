News in the category ‘totally irrelevant and interesting for a limited number of people’. The Volkswagen Gol is out of production. No, our F-test works fine. The Volkswagen Gol is a cheap Polo-sized trolley that is still being made for the South American market, for example. In fact, it was Brazil’s best-selling car for 27 years.

We’ve always had some kind of crazy fascination with the Gol. It was always some sort of AliExpress version of a real Golf or Polo. The design was always just not quite right because Volkswagen stuck new lamps on an outdated platform. Technically speaking, the Gol is still largely the same as the Fox.

There was even a pick-up

To make it even more fun, there were very specific derivatives of the Gol. There was the Volkswagen Saveiro, which was a pick-up with the nose of the Polo. There were also sedans and station wagons based on the Gol. Customers could choose from a 1.0-litre with 8 or 12 valves and a 1.6-litre with 8 or 16 valves.

The problem with the VW Gol was that it was not that safe. To keep the thing cheap, important things like ESP are missing. In the Latin NCAP, the Gol only received two stars. The updated version with no less than two airbags got three. Despite the poor score, it was still Argentina’s best-selling car in 2021.

The Volkswagen Gol is outdated and disappearing

But also on that side of the world, the laws for emissions and safety are becoming increasingly strict. In January of this year, the sale of new Gols was already banned in Argentina. For Brazil, emissions are the culprit. That is why they will stop selling there at the end of this year. That means according to Revista Motor that the Gol will be completely out of production.

As a bouncer, Volkswagen will launch a Last Edition in Brazil. Do you think it is a charming pastry and do you want to bring it to the Netherlands? Then you’re out of luck. It will be impossible to get the car registered here.