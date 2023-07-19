That Nissan wants to build an electric SUV, they have to know that all by themselves. We are even sure that the shareholders will be very happy. But should that thing really be called Skyline? Is nothing sacred then? According to the Japanese Best Car is the next Nissan Skyline an electric SUV on the platform of the Ariya. It would get 450 horsepower and appear in 2025.

Is it such a smart move? Because the people who buy an electric SUV will not attach much importance to the name of the old turbo monster. So all the brand is doing now is angering the most loyal part of the fans. On the other hand, the same tactic seems to work nicely for the Ford Mustang Mach-E: the eyesore for purists sells quite nicely. Are we just sour?

Is a Nissan Skyline as an electric SUV really that bad?

The name Skyline is so legendary because of the GT-R, but in fact the Nissan Skyline in Japan is not much more special than here being a BMW 3 Series. In addition to the GT-R, Nissan sells the Skyline with very normal engines and even as a hybrid. In fact, even now a Skyline is still being sold in Japan, which is just an Infiniti Q50 (or probably the other way around).

The Skyline has not been the basis for the GT-R for more than fifteen years, because that is now a separate car. The fact that the Skyline may become an electric SUV does not say anything about the future of the GT-R. But even then it is a pity that a sporty sedan dies and that another high thing comes back for it. Unfortunately, that is what the buying masses want.

When will there be a new GT-R?

Nissan is quietly working in the background on the successor to the current Nissan GT-R. The goal for the R36 is ‘to be the fastest of its kind’, but it is not yet known how Nissan intends to achieve that. Will it be an überhybrid or a fully electric car? You will have to be patient for that. In any case, we dare to assume that it will not be an SUV.