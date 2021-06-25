The death of a superhero always shocks his fans, let’s remember the whole show that was put together by the death of Superman. Although it is obvious that they will return soon, we are always waiting for what their death will be like. Now, it seems that the good neighbor, Spider-man, will be the next to reach the grave.

At least that is what Marvel leads us to believe, since several of its artists took to social networks to give us small previews of the following adventures of Spider-manthey even gave us a picture of Thousands Morales As the Captain America and clues of a near death.

Clues to Spider-Man’s death

The first to give us a clue that the death of Spider-man was the cartoonist Patrick Gleason, who through Twitter posted a picture of the new title you are working on, Spider-Man Beyond‘. In this we can see Mary jane kissing and holding the head of Peter parker who is lying on the floor with his suit that presents considerable damage.

After this, the official account of Twitter from Spider-man He retweeted the image and added: ‘The Beyond Corporation is not responsible for extreme injury or death.‘. Later they took more images with what appears to be concept art for the new comic and all images are accompanied by the message: ‘brought to you by the corporation Beyond‘

It is obvious that this such corporation Beyond will play a very important role in the next adventure of the good Spider-Man. So far what we know is that this new story will begin in October, which will be made by a team that includes Gleason and that we will also see the return of the clone of Peter parker, Ben reilly. In addition, according to a statement from Marvel: ‘Ben will try to retake the mantle of Spider-man with all the support of the Beyond corporation‘.

Perhaps Ben reilly will be responsible for the death of Spider-man? We will find out in October. The probable death of Spider-man It’s not the only thing that you should be waiting for this new bow, well Marvel He also promised that it would be one of the best arachnid stories and for that reason they brought together a group of excellent artists and writers. Do you think it is reality or mere exaggeration?

