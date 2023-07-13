The only really nice thing about Viaplay is Amber Brantsen. But will she lose her job?

Shall we talk about Viaplay again? Because even though the undersigned thinks that Peppi and Kokkie are really not doing bad at all in the comment box, it is of course not as good as the British commentary. It’s just a fact and has nothing to do with subjectivity. And even if it was, I am the writer so I determine that…

And then we have Christijan Albers. He has probably caught up on some Dutch lessons, because he says ‘he has’ less often than before. Tom Coronel is just Tom Coronel and Giedo van der Garde is also just fine. No more than that, but no less.

The only really nice thing about the Formula 1 broadcasts on Viaplay is Amber Brantsen.

We hope she doesn’t lose her job.

Is Viaplay leaving the Netherlands??

Because things are not going well with Viaplay. We already knew that, but it has now also affected the Dutch branch of the company. In fact, it can hit the Dutch branch of the company so hard that they have to leave the Netherlands. That’s what the new CEO said according to NOS.

But surely not Amber Brantsen???

Well, not for now. The marketing department of the Dutch branch of Viaplay seems to have already cleared the field. But there is a chance that many more people will have to leave, in total Viaplay has to let go of 40% of the staff to save costs.

The question is whether this will help Viaplay. The company is in extremely difficult weather. In a few months, 77% of the company’s market value evaporated and a large survey showed that 51% of people think that Viaplay will no longer exist in 5 years.

In total, Viaplay has 1.2 million subscribers in our country, but that is probably not enough to recoup the broadcasting rights of Formula 1, Premier League, Bundesliga and darts. Due to the dire financial situation, the departments in all countries are now being scrutinized. And then it is decided who can stay or who has to leave…

Anyway. For the time being they are still broadcasting Formula 1 and we hope that Amber Brantsen will not lose her job.

Because Amber is fun!!

