Fatal Frame It is one of the most loved series among fans of Japanese horror games. His debut in 2001 at the Playstation 2 gave him many accolades and his last release in 2014 for Wii U It was something that he only fulfilled.

Almost 7 years later, Tecmo announces that it will launch a new Fatal Frame, the problem is that it may not be the delivery you were expecting, especially because of the platform on which it will be available.

What is it about? Well, Tecmo just announced a new Fatal Frame which will be available in Japan at the premises of Pachinko. Yes, it will be a new slot that surely many fans will start playing at the first opportunity.

The first advance of this Fatal Frame it is promoted in an interesting way; They warn you that there are images that can scare you and leave a bad taste in your mouth. What is worth it is that the visual presentation of the video is impeccable and that it captures all the flavor of the franchise and that is what should matter.

Will we ever have a remake or a new Fatal Frame?

Fatal Frame it is a good quality game without the need to be perfect or excellent; finally it is a franchise focused on audiences who love Japanese horror movies and who enjoy that kind of narrative.

Now to date, Fatal Frame It has only had six installments since it came out in 2001 in the Playstation 2 Y Xbox. He even went through the Wii, 3DS Y Wii U with deliveries that did not have such an extraordinary performance either. So, will we ever see a new installment in the series?

The closest thing to that is the Pachinko mentioned above, especially since it is an original story. Now, it’s all up to Nintendo to keep the series going, or at least that’s what the series producer, Keisuke Kikuchi said in one interview in 2020.

Nintendo is the one who has the rights to publish the series Fatal Frame on consoles, so it’s not entirely up to a Tecmo decision.



