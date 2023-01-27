Young he expected to spend an epic night next to the family of the girl he is in love with, so, he asked his girlfriend’s granny to dancewithout imagining that by removing the prohibited steps, he was going to ruin everything.

In the viral video circulating on social networks, of a young man who dances with his partner’s grandmother, it drew attention, because the two ended up in the pit, Internet users wonder if even so, “Will the boy be able to enter the family?”

Through the original Asian platform, the @judithpuyu account, with the background of the audio, “Oh no”, exhibited what happened with her boyfriend at Christmas, the day the man tried to be one more member of the family, until he decided to ask the family matriarch to dance.

During the clip, the elderly man and woman staged a splendid dance, it looked like They were dancing to the music, until something inexplicable happened, which ended up causing laughter among all the relatives present.

The young woman’s boyfriend, identified as Miguel, revealed that between the dances he has to make his dance partner turn around, he is not very good at it, since by holding the lady’s hand, and trying to turn aroundThey both ended up falling to the floor.

Likewise, the woman recorded another part of the iconic scene between the person with whom she has a romantic relationship and her grandmother, to show that in reality, “he got hurt more”even in one of his publications, he taught a material titled, “in dance classes so that he does not throw anyone again.”

Among the comments on the clip, which has 3.8 million views, you can read, “at least we know they hit it off,” “after that I don’t come home anymore.”