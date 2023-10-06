A heavy shooting caused panic in a Bangkok shopping center, Thailand. According to authorities, a young man arrived with a gun at the massive venue and opened fire on everyone he found in his way.

(In context: Police will charge the juvenile perpetrator of the Bangkok shopping center shooting with murder).

Barbie Jin, a well-known Asian content creator, was in one of the stores in the mall when she heard the shots. Fair broadcast live for the AfreecaTV platform, while eating.

When he noticed the attack, he quickly grabbed his cell phone and ran with the others present, without stopping recording at any time.

“What’s happening? Oh my God,” she screamed, visibly terrified by the situation.

The young woman captured the moments of panic in a shopping center.

(See: Details of report against Daniel Sancho leaked: key evidence would have been eliminated).

In about 30 seconds he managed to leave the shopping center and take shelter. Stunned, she saw how people ran without knowing what was happening.

“When I saw a child’s mother run and leave her stroller, I thought: ‘This is not a joke.’ I took all my things and ran,” the young content creator expressed to her followers, who were also confused and They sent messages of support.

“If I had been a little late, I could have gotten into big trouble,” he concluded.

The South Korean regretted on social media that her first visit to Thailand was marked by tragedy, as she wanted to show part of her trip as “a happy day.”

Shooter is a 14 year old young man

Police captured the shooter, a 14-year-old teenager. The shooting left two dead, including a Chinese tourist. Additionally, five people were injured.

The main entrance to the Siam Paragon shopping centre, evacuated after the shooting.

(Also: Daniel Sancho receives long-awaited news in prison: judge reveals what his sentence would be).

According to the preliminary investigation, the perpetrator of the attack bought the weapon with which he committed the shooting at the Siam Paragon compound, located in the commercial heart of the metropolis, online in exchange for 16,000 bats (about $430).

The teenager, who was admitted to a juvenile detention center the day before, has been charged with five crimes, including murder and attempted murder, for the attack that resulted in the death of two women, of Chinese and Burmese nationality. The attack also left five other people injured to varying degrees.

Local and foreign shoppers go through a security check a day after a shooting. Photo: EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Police have reported the arrest of four more people for the illegal sale of a modified gun to the young man who allegedly shot into the crowd in the Bangkok shopping center.

This and past shootings in Thailand opened the debate to increase control over excess weapons in the country.

You can also read:

– Latino knew he was going to be a dad before he died in a nightclub fire with Colombians.

– The Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio before dying in a nightclub fire.

– David Beckham cries when remembering ‘stupid mistake’ with Argentina: ‘It changed my life.’

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE