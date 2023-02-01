The Dutch startup Lightyear has only 1 billion to make a restart. Then what are we talking about?

Lightyear’s idea is very innovative. Basically they have improved the electric car. Of course with their showpiece, solar energy. But the Lightyear One (later the 0, why no one knows) was more than just solar technology.

The car was narrow, long, very aerodynamic. The car was deliberately as light as possible, so that the batteries did not have to be too large. Overall, quite a nice idea.

Even before the Lightyear approached the production stage, there were already stories about a Lightyear 2, a smaller and more affordable model. The Lightyear 1 would initially cost 110 grand, but that eventually became more than double. The Lightyear 2 had to be in the price lists for 30 grand. But of course…

Lightyear needs 1 billion for a restart

Despite a lot of interest and orders for the 2, it was decided to delete the 0. A huge amount of money went through the project, while almost nothing came in. Even Jean Ralphio and Tom Haverford have never rushed through so much money so quickly.

In the press release, Lightyear was still optimistic, because now they were going to focus on the Lightyear 2, in which there is a lot of interest (however, no one knows why, because it is not even a concept yet).

But is there a chance that Lightyear will make a restart? According to the former CFO of Lightyear – Laurens Weers – that is very unlikely. He estimates that the company needs at least 1 billion euros to survive at all. He reports that CFO.nl.

Conversations with VDL

Incidentally, it is certainly not that Lightyear was doomed to fail. it also has to do with the current situation the world is in. There is a lot of geopolitical unrest, there is quite a bit of inflation, interest rates are rising and it will soon be very windy (the latter is true, but has nothing to do with it). All these factors make finding investors even more difficult.

According to the curator, several parties have already shown interest. In the coming days there will be talks with VDL, you know, the party that runs the NedCar factory.

A restart seems very unlikely. We wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing explodes and a car manufacturer later takes over the remains for a pittance, and then applies some technology in its own electric cars.

Photo credit: New Line Cinema

Read more? These new EV brands are coming to the Netherlands!

This article Oh, Lightyear only needs 1 billion! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Lightyear #billion