After the historic achievement of the Moroccan national team by reaching the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup two years ago, a German football expert said with the humility of the great: “The Moroccan experience can be an inspiration for us,” and another said without the slightest hint of arrogance: “This Moroccan team did not come from nothing, it is the product of a project that represented in implementing all the conditions for success.”

After the Moroccan national team’s amazing achievement at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Arab team to win the bronze medal, the owners of objective and logical analysis that is not affected by a single bit of emotion said: “All those who said after the World Cup achievement that Morocco’s arrival to the semi-finals was due to luck, have now realized that what was achieved is the fruit of a very advanced vision that was implemented in a very precise and professional manner. From today, Moroccan football must be placed among the top ten advanced visions in the world.”

All of these, and others who were led by doubt at one moment to firm certainty, did not dig trenches to extract distortions of damning facts, camouflaging themselves and selling illusions, and they never involved themselves in details that do not form the foundation and intellectual basis of the project. So what does it matter if these lions who surprised the world by reaching the golden square of the Qatar World Cup, most of them came from European training centers, and very few of them were of Moroccan manufacture?

The big difference in the analysis, which makes any measurement difficult, is that some colleagues who dealt with the loss of the Egyptian national team to its Moroccan counterpart in the bronze final of the Olympics by six clean goals, leaned towards a part that does not at all express the truth of the differences, that 90 percent of the Moroccan Olympic team’s formation are players who were trained in European clubs, and therefore we cannot talk about a Moroccan football project that can be a source of inspiration for others, without the need to correct the truth of the percentage. I will point them to two facts: The first is that the Moroccan national teams, for two decades, have been formed in their vast majority of players with European formations, but they have not achieved even ten percent of what was accomplished in the Qatar World Cup and the Paris Olympics. What was before Qatar and Paris was a holocaust of hopes and dreams, one leading to the next.

Secondly, the women’s teams of all ages succeeded in achieving world championships with great skill in record time, and they are made up of a very high percentage of women and girls who were trained in Morocco. In fact, the Moroccan futsal team, which has monopolized the Arab title three times in a row, and has won the African title for three consecutive editions, and which reached the round of 16 of the previous edition of the World Cup, and is preparing to enter the Uzbekistan edition as one of the top 10 teams in the world, and a strong candidate to compete for the world title, is a purely Moroccan creation with its players, its playing system, and its technical engineer.

To conclude this objective examination of the secrets of success, my distinguished media colleague Hassan Al-Mustakawi wrote, commenting on the controversy over evidence, and commenting on a dialogue between me and him, “Go to Morocco, and see, and get to know the project, and know what the project means!”

#knew