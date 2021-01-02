SP President Akhilesh Yadav has come under attack from BJP leaders for his statement not to get Corona vaccinated. Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that Akhilesh’s statement that he will not get Corona vaccine as it is a BJP vaccine is very unfortunate. This statement of the national president of a party shows that he cannot think above politics.

At the same time, Union Minister Giriraj Singh wrote on Twitter, ‘Extremely sad, Akhilesh ji will get the corona vaccine secretly, but misleading his fans and playing with his life. He will take the lives of lakhs of SP workers in a round of flashing his own politics. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted, ‘O Lord! How are they? Now the vaccine is also seen by the BJP!

On the other hand, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the corona vaccine does not belong to any party, but to humanity. He wrote on Twitter, ‘I don’t know about anyone else, but when my turn comes, I will cheerfully offer my kurta arm and get a corona vaccine. The more people get vaccinated, the better it will be for the country and the economy. ‘

Recommendation to approve ‘covaxine’ for emergency use

Meanwhile, an expert committee of the Central Medicines Authority of India on Saturday recommended approval for indigenously developed Kovid-19 vaccine ‘covaxine’ for emergency use with certain conditions. A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on the Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday also recommended approval for the emergency use of the Corona Virus vaccine in Oxford for emergency use in India. Covaxine has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).