From: Andrew Knobloch

Klaas welcomes Mama Birgit to his Late Night Berlin show. © Screenshot Late Night Berlin / Joyn

His mother was a surprising guest at Late Night Berlin on ProSieben by Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. And the moderator was perplexed.

Berlin – At Late Night Berlin, the Klaas Heufer-Umlauf show, there was a surprising visit. The show first aired on May 16. So two days after Mother’s Day. And co-host Jakob Lundt and the team came up with something very special when Lundt suddenly announced Klaas’ mother.

Klaas laughed out loud. And then his mother Birgit really came into the show. In the “surprise guest” section, Jakob Lundt regularly introduces his buddy to a person Klaas didn’t know about before. And this time the entertainer was very surprised. As part of Mother’s Day, Mum even got a bouquet of flowers, and there was also a kiss on the cheek from the son.

“Oh god in heaven, the matrix is ​​broken”: visibly puzzled Klaas greets mom

“Sit down, oh god in heaven. The matrix is ​​apparently broken. Hello mom, what do you want here?” asks a visibly overwhelmed man Klaas. “I want to visit you at work,” said the mother. “You’ve threatened before that if I don’t behave, you’ll end up working at the school kiosk. It’s a bit similar,” Klaas compares the situation. Both of them can’t stop laughing at the bizarre situation.

Klaas Heufer-Umlauf’s mom at Late Night Berlin – the son can’t believe it. © Screenshot Late Night Berlin / Joyn

Sidekick Lundt asks: “Are you shocked? That really is your mother,” while an employee brings in a tea service as if for a coffee gossip. Klaas’ mum brought an eggnog as a souvenir. The editors came up with questions for Klaas, which he now sees for the first time and should ask his mother. “I can’t understand it at all,” laughs Klaas, who is still stunned. Lundt admits: “It was very difficult that you didn’t notice it”.

“Otherwise they would have turned on the youth welfare office long ago”: Mama von Klaas tells an anecdote

Klaas and his mother were still on the phone the day before the show was recorded. The first prepared question that Klaas should ask is: “What kind of boy was I?”. “There was always something going on with us. You weren’t calm. Were often in the hospital because of some accidents. It was also good that I worked there, otherwise they would have called the youth welfare office long ago,” says the mother honestly, who does not sleep with her son after the show, but in a hotel. Klaas grew up in Lower Saxony, in Oldenburg. Got known Klaas alongside Joko in various TV shows.

“When did you stop worrying about my job?” Klaas reads next. “When MTV Home was over,” and then tells an anecdote about how Klaas was unemployed for an hour after his time at Viva and called home. “I’m unemployed now, an hour, I don’t know how this will continue,” the mother quotes the moderator as saying.

Klaas’ mother still had a very old Mother’s Day card with her, which the little boy wrote himself at the time. Mamma “with two M” is on it. “Happy Mother’s Day, I’m happy when I see you, I think you’re very nice, I give my H and E and R and Z. Your Klaas,” reads the late night host. His old favorite book: “Üxe, der Fischsticktroll” is also shown to the camera. When mom was gone, Klaas said: “I’m very happy, she doesn’t necessarily have to be on TV, but I like it when she visits me,” says Klaas after a big sip from the eggnog bottle. His mother has also appeared briefly on MTV Home and NeoParadise. Definitely a surprise guest, who lived up to the name of the category. (another)