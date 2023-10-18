The tie of the Colombia selection 0-0 away against Ecuador was not bad at all. That result could well have been signed in a notary and with a compliance policy at 6:25 in the afternoon this Tuesday, when the teams were singing the anthems on the field of the Quito ‘White House’.

But two hours later and the way the match played out, the result could have been much better due to two huge plays that Colombia had to end the game: the missed penalty by Luis Díaz and the goal that was correctly annulled by the VAR for offside. Santos Borré that interfered with the goalkeeper below the horizontal, on the same sentencing line. Borré was again thrown to the right to cover a winger, but he had no attacking weight. Is it worth putting a battering ram on that? More and more I think not.

But the knot in the plot of the game is the drama of Luis Díaz, the brilliant tightrope walker on the left of Liverpool, the magician of the dribble and speed in England, the one who has not been able to pull the rabbit out of the hat in the National Team after of exploding in the Copa América of the pandemic.

Being the most important soccer player in Colombia, today on the soccer planet he was part of the elimination from the World Cup in Qatar and in these first four days of the World Cup he has failed. Last Thursday he missed a clean ball alone and in front that he threw over the Uruguay goal. It was 3-1 for Colombia, in Barranquilla, and in the end it was just 2-2.

And last night, after a huge play, he screwed up up to his neck. At 15 minutes into the second half he created a huge play: he held the ball against one, then against two, then against three… he stepped on it and defended it! I fought it! And, between dribbles, he slipped an exquisite pass to Arias, who was pushed at 18. Phenomenal, Díaz!

But what he did with his hand he erased with his elbow. The paradox of the crash.

After his fantastic action, he kicked the penalty meekly, as if he were a Sports editor, and it was easily saved by goalkeeper Ramírez: it was a piece of cake, a piece of candy in a child’s mouth. In football, we talk more frequently about the drama of the goalkeeper who, in a single mistake, gives away the goal that costs a game. Last night, evidently, was the misfortune of the shooter who has an easy prey in his sights and the shot backfires. It was 0-1 and it was just 0-0…

The height of Colombia’s fight with the goal also reappeared a couple of minutes later when Borré, the one called to score it, invalidated the ball that a defender, Carlos Cuesta, put in, due to a huge offside.

Another decisive paradox in the game was that, after the first 25 minutes in which Ecuador had the momentum, Colombia was superior because it covered the gap on the right with Arias as winger and formed a backline of 5 with Yerson Mosquera as the third center back. The team grabbed the ball and put it away from their goal.

The draw in Quito is not bad at all, but it could have been much better if it had not been for the paradoxes of Díaz and Borré. Oh, Diaz!

