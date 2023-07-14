Small and tight was out of fashion for years, the swimsuit had to be big and wide. But times are changing: the tight swim slip is on the rise.

We disrespectfully call him the ball squeezer here and he is jokingly known to our British neighbors as the parakeet smuggler (‘budgie smuggler‘), but the figures of Speedo – the manufacturer of the much-maligned piece of swimwear – do not lie. In 2023, sales and orders in Europe, the Middle East and Africa are up more than 200 percent compared to last year.

The tight swim briefs are back, although you will not (yet) find them on the Dutch beaches as en masse as was still the case in the 1970s and 1980s, thinks stylist Bastiaan van Schaik. "If you look at the beaches in southern Europe, you see it a lot more. The Italian or French man is more aware of his body and will also think more often than the Dutch man: I can take it. I suspect that things will not go that fast in the Netherlands, the peer pressure does not allow that."

In Australia, the briefs are now ‘one of the best-selling styles’, reports Kirsty Saddler of Speedo CNN. She says the uptick is due to “the fact that it’s a versatile style that works for all ages.” “Classic black briefs are a hit with the mature man in St. Tropez, while neon print briefs are a hit at parties on the beach in Ibiza.”

A man in swim briefs on Bondi Beach, Australia. ©Getty Images



And as with more fashion trends, it is perhaps not very surprising that this somewhat controversial piece of clothing is making a comeback, as we have also seen the return of moustaches, mats at the neck and socks in sandals. "At the recent men's fashion shows, I certainly saw the tight briefs pass by, but don't worry: there are also plenty of shorts on the catwalk. There are simply more flavors now," says Van Schaik. And in some target groups, the Speedo has never really left, such as competitive swimmers and part of the gay community.

The influence of the Instaboys

The stylist suspects that the tight swim briefs are now back in vogue mainly due to the influence of the ‘Instaboys’, men on social media who are very concerned with their bodies. “I see them on major accounts, such as those of the Dutch influencer Levy van Wilgen (1 million followers) or actor Ferry Doedens (267,000 followers). They would like to show their wares, but that is not allowed according to the rules on Instagram, so the tight briefs offer a solution,” explains Van Schaik. An important detail: ,,Unlike before, when you put your genitals in a kind of ball and you didn’t really see anything, it is now the intention that you fold it in such a way that your thing is clearly visible. ”

Influencer Levy van Wilgen on Ibiza. © Instagram/Levy van Wilgen



Well, for those who go too far, Van Schaik lists some advantages of that good old Speedo. "It is a lot more hygienic, which is why it is often mandatory in French swimming pools. Because what boys often do in the Netherlands is wearing swimming shorts over their underpants. Such swimming trunks are made to dry quickly, but those cotton underpants are not, so they remain moist. That is unhygienic," says the stylist. ,,And honestly: it is practical to swim in, without it sticking to your legs. And it is ideal for sunbathing, you get a much nicer tan."

