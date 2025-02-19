When the world looked like an oil raft and Donald Trump did not threaten the order that emerged from World War II (and even less their borders), the Canadians (or some of them) came to presume to have burned Washington, the Capitol and the house Blanca in 1812. It is a somewhat sui generis interpretation of history, because the country did not exist (it was born as such in 1867 and was not fully independent until 1982), the incident took place in the context of the Napoleonic wars, and the troops that performed the pickle were British and came from the Bermuda.

Now the episode is one of the excuses of the US president to impose rates on the northern neighbor, declare the commercial war and propose an annexation. And as Canadians are a pacific people but as proud as the one that has reached the sporting grounds, and the American anthem ( The Star Spangled Banner ) It is systematically whistled in the NHL and NBA matches north of the border, from Vancouver and Calgary to Toronto and Quebec. Friends yesterday, enemies today.

The tension reached its peak in a match of the four ice hockey nations in the Bell Center in Montreal, which the locals arrived unbeatized in the last seventeen international international meetings. Visitors, irritated by the Boo to anthem and with a certain Trumpist spirit, jumped to the court willing to break the established order, and the nine seconds there had already been three fights. The tactic did work for Team USA, who won Team Canada for 3 to 1.

Until 1991, the Soviet Union was the main rival in Hockey of both Americans and Canadians, with memorable matches such as the final of the Lake Planid Olympic Games (surprising victory of the USA over the USSR). But since the fall of the Berlin wall, the bad vib Dominate the Stanley Cup. Today franchises of places as not very winter as Las Vegas or Tampa (Florida) raise the trophy more frequently than those of Edmonton and Montreal.

The inter -American rivalry has extended to football (they compete directly in the classifying tournaments for the World Cups), basketball and even baseball, since in the so -called “miracle on the earth” of 2006 the Canadians were imposed incredibly to the states United at the World Baseball Classic. The cheapest entries in resale for the clash in the four -nations tournament (the three fights in nine seconds) cost 500 euros, and the best were quoted at twelve thousand.

“In the spirit of this great sport that unites us, we strongly pray to the spectators who respect the national hymns that represent each country,” he asked for a French and English advertisement for the megafonía of the Bell Center. The United States was inevitably whistled, while OH, Canada was sung with an unusual patriotic fervor.

The history between the two countries is more bloody than it could be thought, with two American attempts to be his good part of what is now Canada, the invasion of York (today Toronto), the annexation of Maine and territories around the river Mississippi by Anglo Canadian troops, and the burning of the White House (even for the British). The 1812 war ended the Ghent Treaty. How will the 2025 end? Oh Canada!

The Tkachuk dynasty

What parents begin, who finish it

The children

In an International Party in 1996, the Americans Bill Guerin and Keith Tkachuk looked punching with the Canadians Claude Lemieux and Keith Primau just twenty seconds of starting the clash. That record had remained until now, when Mathew and Brady (the children of Tkachuk) were in the heart of the three fights in the Bell Center in Montreal when it had not reached nine seconds. The main instigator was Matthew, who plays in the Florida Panthers and wanted to “send a message”, while Brady does it in the Ottawa Senators. The ancestors of the Tkachuk were Ukrainians.