Audio released confirming Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham was disallowed, even though images said otherwise

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato – London

“Oh f…”. It takes a while for Darren England, the VAR of Tottenham-Liverpool, to realize he’s made a mistake. But once he realized that Luis Diaz’s goal, the one he had just checked with the electronic eye, was not given even if the Liverpool striker was not offside as initially reported on the pitch, the expert referee understands that that The mistake is egregious. “Oh C…”. It is an error that in England has put the VAR back in the crosshairs, with requests from many quarters to even abolish the solution which should have put an end to all the controversies and erased the errors of the whistles and which instead is increasingly perceived as public enemy number 1 of the Premier for every request for an apology. Not even the referee committee’s decision to make the VAR dialogue public during the goal review seems to have calmed the waters. Indeed, it could make them even more agitated, given the disheartening picture that emerges, starting with the lack of communication. See also F1 | Jeddah: Change the third DRS zone to avoid trickery

THE DECISION — The referee is Simon Hooper, the VAR is Darren England, his assistant Cook. The audio of the communications in the episode of the disallowed goal for Diaz (with Liverpool already with 10 men and the match still at 0-0, Tottenham would then win 2-1) is accompanied by images of what happens on the pitch. Diaz scores, the assistant signals to the referee that the Reds striker is in an offside position for him and Hooper cancels. At that point England, the VAR, enters the scene and, as happens with every network, begins the review of the episode. The images are quite clear: Diaz is in regular position. To determine this, just use the 2D line, which clearly shows that Romero is keeping the Liverpool striker in the game. “Check complete”, announces England. See also Nazi greetings, Tas overturns Uefa: Atletico-Manchester City with 100% capacity

THE ERROR — But the problems start here. “In a moment of lack of concentration and loss of attention – explains the referee committee -, the VAR forgets the decision made on the pitch and communicates Check Complete, a phrase which confirms what was decided on the pitch. And he does it without communicating with his assistant.” The match restarts from 0-0, without goals. It’s the replay guy who signals to England that something isn’t working. “Wait, they had a goal disallowed on the pitch. Is this okay?” asks Dan Cook, the VAR assistant. While Tottenham and Liverpool resume, Cook is the first to understand. “We made a mistake, Daz,” he says to the Var. “Oh c..” England replies. The fact that the goal is legal is never communicated to the four officials. VAR and assistant, instigated by the replay officer, try to understand if the match can be interrupted to remedy the error. “There’s nothing we can do about it,” England says, before cursing again. See also The Tour de France started: analysis of Colombian options, LIVE

CONSEQUENCES — The VAR remains in the storm. Although the referee committee apologized to Liverpool immediately after the end of the match. Although England and Cook, who were refereeing in the United Arab Emirates two days before this match, have been suspended. Although the referee committee reiterated that “efficiency cannot be at the expense of accuracy” and will try to improve the communication protocols between VAR, VAR assistant and referee team. What remains is that Liverpool feel robbed, that the slow motion on the pitch has made another misstep. And this audio, released in the name of transparency, risks adding further fuel to the fire.