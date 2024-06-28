MAGES. announced that the side-scrolling fighting game Ogre Tale it will be available next time July 11th on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The title is already available on PC through Steam from 2020. Along with the console version, the Steam version will receive a major update that will improve the frame rate and behavior of the game when connecting an external controller, as well as rebalancing and general improvements to the title and user interface.

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu