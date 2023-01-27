The Russian lightning strike at dawn today, according to military experts, primarily targeted all the supply lines of the Ukrainian forces, especially the city of Oglidar, which is located on the strategic axis of southern Donetsk, so what will Moscow gain during the coming hours from this missile attack?

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko, said at dawn today, Friday, that the eastern front line of Ukraine is under intense bombardment, as the town of Oglidar is facing a “permanent” attack.

Cut supplies

The city of Oglidar differs from others due to the presence of extensive coal mines and underground infrastructure facilities, which makes it difficult for Russian military vehicles to be located inside it. Specialists linked the importance of the city to what another official revealed about difficulties in controlling it, likening it to the coastal industrial battles of Mariupol.

Vorogtsov Starikov, a Russian researcher at the “Volsk” military institution, believes that the advance in Oglidar gives a strong opportunity to take control of southern Donetsk, and also contributes to controlling the southern axis of its strategic importance, especially with the presence of Russian forces heavily besieged on the outskirts of the city.

Vorogtsov Starikov said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the success of the Russian forces in entering the outskirts of Ogledar will undoubtedly contribute to achieving several combined gains.

• Restricting the movement of the Ukrainian army forces there and in the southern axis

• Opening the way for the annexation of more towns and villages south of Donetsk

• The fall of that city will reduce the ability of any Ukrainian forces to launch a counterattack in the coming period

• Attempts to transfer reinforcements from the West and units of the 68th Infantry Brigade to Ogledar failed

Vorogtsov Starikov, a Russian researcher at the “Volsk” military institution, explained that the Ukrainians know the importance of the city, which, if it falls, will give Moscow an important advance on the entire southern front and cut the bridge leading to the city of Pokrovsky, which means cutting the extension of Ukraine.

Vorogtsov Starikov confirmed that, in parallel with this advance, the Russian army succeeded in launching an attack near the town of Novomikhaylovka in Donetsk, and controlling it, moves that make the Ukrainian preparation for any counter-attack in the spring, in light of the current field conditions, very difficult.

position on the ground

The fall of Oglidar has become almost a foregone conclusion, despite any fierce resistance facing the Russian forces at the present time, as expressed by Yan Gagin, the presidential advisor in the Republic of Donetsk, stressing that the fighting is already taking place on the outskirts of the city, which contains a large complex of underground infrastructure facilities. , including associated mines.

Here, Svyatoslav Podolak, a Ukrainian military official on the Donbass front, says that the fall of the city means a “military retreat” for the Ukrainian army, given the soldiers’ morale, which was shaken by the fall of Solidar a few days ago.

Svyatoslav Podolak listed a number of points of the nature of the situation facing the Ukrainian army, including:

• The forces in Oglidar are units and factions of varying strength and armament.

• Ukrainian forces are being assembled in the city in a completely chaotic manner.

• The number of Kyiv forces is relatively large, but its main problem lies in the lack of means of communication between them

• It suffers from a difficult situation in the ability to receive orders and make moves among them, and its existence has become almost impossible.

The Ukrainian military circles are trying to find a solid fighting ground for themselves by steadfast in Ogledar and prolonging the battle before it falls in order to be a faster motive for supplying Kyiv with tanks and the rest of the expected heavy weapons.

The Russian armed forces took more strategic lines and positions during the attack in the direction of Donetsk, as more than 110 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated on that front during the past 24 hours; The Russian armed forces also destroyed two fuel storage facilities for military equipment and three artillery ammunition storage facilities.