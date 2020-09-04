Sebastien Ogier opened the scoring at Ott Tanak’s home. The Estonian Rally started, the return of the World Championship after 6 months of inactivity, and the sixteenth champion wanted to sour the local idol’s party. He has prevailed in the superspecial that opened the hostilities and has laid down leader after the first day of action.

Tanak showed muscle in the morning shakedown, in which he was unrivaled, but in the superspecial that opened hostilities in the afternoon, Ogier was the fastest. It was a section close to the service park in Tartu, a short 1.2 kilometer route much slower than the sections that await the virtuosos of the skid in the two remaining days of the fourth round of the season.

It seemed that no one was going to be able to beat Ogier, who was the first to go through the stage and left a great record, but Esapekka Lappi, who was already very fast in the morning on the test section, matched him. They have been the only two who have been able to beat the champion and clear favorite, Tanak, who was only a tenth of his predecessors. But he went to watch arms eager to show his people why he wears the rally crown.

Classification

1 Ogier-Ingrassia (Fra / Toyota), 1: 17.0

1 Lappi-Ferm (Fin / Ford), 1: 17.0

3 Tanak-Jarveoja (Est / Hyundai), at 0.1s

4 Breen-Nagle (Irl / Hyundai), to 0.4s

5 Evans-Martin (Gbr / Toyota), 0.6s