The road accident

Great fear for Sebastien Ogier and his co-pilot Vincent Landais, who on Tuesday morning, while carrying out the usual reconnaissance before the Polish Rally (scheduled for Thursday 27th to Sunday 30th July) were involved in a road accident. The eight-time world champion collided head-on with another car, at the wheel of which there was a man and a female passenger.

Everyone is calmer

In the hours following the crash, neither the causes of the crash nor, above all, the conditions of the people involved had been clarified. To reassure everyone, the official statement from the Toyota GAZOO Racing WRT team arrived, which through its social pages specified what happened: “TGR-WRT crew Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais have been brought to the hospital for tests following a road accident which occurred on Tuesday morning during reconnaissance for the Polish Rally – it is read – Two occupants of the other vehicle involved, members of the public, were also taken to hospital for medical checks. The accident occurred as Ogier and Landais were preparing for the Goldap special stage, which makes up SS10 and SS14 of Saturday’s rally. Ogier and Landais were driving a road car, as is the practice for rally reconnaissance. All reconnaissance cars are equipped with GPS tracking, which indicates that speeds were within established limits. All those involved were subjected to instrumental tests which did not reveal any serious injuries. The safety and well-being of all involved remains the team’s top priority.”

The reigning champion returns

While Landais was already discharged during the day, Ogier spent the night in hospital under observation. Although his condition does not therefore cause concern, the Frenchman will still not be able to participate in the Rally Poland. As a result, the team also announced who the crew’s replacements will be, namely the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen.