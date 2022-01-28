“I have a lot of respect for Max Verstappen, he had a super season, but one cannot but admit that in the last weekend Lewis Hamilton was robbed“. Sebastien Ogier expressed his opinion on the controversial epilogue of the 2021 F1 championship, which in Abu Dhabi crowned the Dutch Red Bull world champion for the first time, a difficult ending to predict less than ten laps to go. of Yas Marina, dominated by Lewis Hamilton who was firmly in command with more than ten seconds ahead of the 1997 class.

The accident of Nicholas Latifi, the entry of the Safety Car and the ‘improvised’ restart procedure by Race Director Michael Masi gave Max Verstappen with new soft tires the great opportunity to attack Hamilton and not on the last lap. he let it slip away. “I understand such an ending is hard for Lewis Hamilton to swallow – added the French Rally legend host of the ‘Super Moscato Show’ broadcast on Radio Monte Carlo – both would have been deserving champions and only one would have been able to take the title. I think he will be back on the starting grid in 2022, not least because he is part of an ultra-competitive team that has won practically everything in the last few years. But we must not be afraid to say that he has been robbed and that the final of 2021 is difficult for Lewis to cash ”.