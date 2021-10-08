Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

There is now an Andy Delort affair (29). The OGC Nice striker refused Djamel Belmadi’s last call with Algeria to focus on his club, where he believes that competition with Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri requires more investment.

“It is the fruit of a long reflection which I was able to share with Djamel during a discussion between men. I will not go into details because it is a discussion that I wanted to keep private, he explains in L’Équipe. There are a lot of parameters that come into play: first of all, my role in selection. Besides that, I will be 30 years old in two days and I am at a pivotal moment: I have just arrived in a club where the requirements and the competition are much higher, I want to put all the chances on my side. . I just hope that my choice will be understood, people know that I am a whole person, who always gives everything. This choice is important for me this season, but I am not retiring internationally. “

Asked to comment on Delort’s position, Jean-Michel Larqué was not kind in comparing him to Stéphane Ruffier … who had refused in his time to be a mere foil in the France team. “I think Andy Delort can do both,” he explained on RMC Sport. In addition, Dolberg and Gouri will be in their respective selection so I do not see why to put one or the other more forward. You have the chance to be asked for two very interesting challenges in a career that is very short … Go ahead but go for it! The day when your legs don’t want to carry you anymore, I don’t mind, but that’s not what he’s saying. It is not a physical reason. He is the Ruffier of the Algerian selection, this is the real reason … Ruffier, he did not want to be 3rd or 2nd, he wanted to be first for the Blues. “

🗣💬 “You are lucky to be asked for selection, go ahead! He is the Ruffier of the Algerian selection.” Captain Larqué does not understand Andy Delort’s decision to no longer play for the Algerian selection for a year in order to favor OGC Nice. #RMCLive pic.twitter.com/bclSjEmZaP – Rothen ignites (@Rothensenflamme) October 7, 2021