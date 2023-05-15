Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Presidential candidate from the nationalist Ata Alliance, speaks at a meeting of a newly formed alliance. (Archive image) © Burhan Ozbilici/AP/dpa

The Turkey election goes into a second round between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu. The ultra-nationalist Ogan could be decisive for the outcome.

Istanbul/Ankara – The first round of the 2023 Turkey election has not produced a winner for the time being, but it has produced a surprise. Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.4 percent of the votes and was thus – contrary to most polls – well ahead of his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who got 45 percent of all votes. It was not enough for any of the candidates to win in the first round. The run-off election is now scheduled to take place on May 28th.

Türkiye election: nationalist Ogan unexpectedly wins many votes

Actually he had Withdrawal of another candidate, Muharrem Ince, increases the probability that a decision could already be made in the first round. Eventually, his votes would be distributed to Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, bringing one of the candidates over 50 percent.

The fourth candidate, ultra-nationalist and candidate of the so-called ATA alliance, Sinan Ogan, was ignored. Only a few votes were attributed to him in polls. But it was Ogan’s share of the votes that ensured Sunday evening (May 14) that the election is now entering the second round. According to unofficial results, he secured 5.2 percent of the votes.

Turkey elections: Ogan becomes second round kingmaker

Sinan Ogan was nominated as a candidate by the head of the ultra-nationalist “Zafer Partisi” (in English: Victory Party), Ümit Özdag. The party, which promotes, among other things, the immediate return of refugees to their countries of origin, missed entering the Turkish National Assembly. But Ogan’s share of the vote gave the Turkish nationalists a “key position”, as the candidate himself underlined. He could tip the scales.

In Turkish media, Ogan is described as one of the biggest winners of the first round of Turkey’s elections, although he did not make it to the second round. Because now his votes will determine whether Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu will triumph in the second round. So far, Ogan has not said which candidate he will support.

Turkey election: Ogan urges Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu to distance themselves from ‘terror’

In several interviews with Turkish media, however, he did hint at it. The candidate who distances himself from a “terrorist organization” will be supported, he said. However, this could be understood as a criticism of both sides.

The ATA alliance accuses the Kilicdaroglu opposition alliance of getting involved in business with the banned PKK. The reason is the meetings with the pro-Kurdish HDP, which Ogan and Özdag, like Erdogan, regard as a political arm of the PKK. On the other hand, however, the alliance between Erdogan’s Islamic-conservative AKP and Hüda-Par has been criticized. Opposition parties accuse the Huda-Par of being the political arm of the Hezbollah militia. The party itself denies this.

Elections in Turkey: Ogan’s votes could go to Erdogan in the second round

Aside from the fact that Ogan’s votes will seal the fate of the second round, much remains unclear at this time. For the next two weeks, both Erdogan’s government and the opposition will try to win Ogan over to their side. Both Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan’s close confidante Binali Yildirim called him in the evening hours to congratulate him. In any case, the candidate was cold-blooded and refrained from making hasty statements. Within the alliance, talks will now be held and “take responsibility so that Turkey does not fall into a crisis,” Ogan told journalists. The candidate is hailed as the kingmaker.

One analysis the British publication Middle East Eye on the first round gives some food for thought on how Ogan’s votes might spread in the second round. Accordingly, Erdogan could emerge victorious in the second round if everything goes smoothly for the Turkish ruler. According to the analysis, many Erdogan voters in Central Anatolia voted for the nationalist Ogan in the first round. The reason is likely to be a protest against Erdogan. But in a second round, these votes could very likely go back to Erdogan, like Middle East Eye writes.

AKP officials who spoke to the publication, like Erdogan, were already confident of victory. You bet on an “easy victory” for the ruler. Before that, both candidates can campaign for two weeks and try to convince the voters. (bb)