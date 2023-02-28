A battle they faced together, Henry Winkler and his wife Stacey love each other today like the first day: “She’s beautiful”

Henry Winkler is a very famous actor, remembered by the whole world, in particular, for his role as Arthur Fonzarelli in Happy Days. Hardly anyone, however, knows what he was forced to face in his private life. Actors often manage to hide behind a camera. However, even they, in their own homes, are very normal human beings.

Henry Winkler has been married for 44 years to the wife Stacey. Two children were born from their relationship.

Their first meeting happened inside a clothing storewhere the woman worked. The actor wanted to buy a jacket and so he turned to that beautiful employee. It was a blow to the heart.

He was wearing purple pants and had red hair. Before she spoke, I thought to myself, “This woman standing in front of me is beautiful.” I went back to the shop the following week and there she was.

In 1978, the two met married in the Manhattan synagogue and in 1980 welcomed their daughter Zoey. Little Max instead arrived in 1983. His wife already had a son, Jed, born from her previous marriage to a lawyer.

In the late 1990s, life for husband and wife changed. Stacey found out she has a breast cancer. A difficult battle, which she finally managed to win. Almost everything seemed to be back to normal, until 2007, when that monster came back again. The woman was forced to undergo one double mastectomy and today it can be defined as one survived.

Henry Winkler doesn’t have them never let go of the handaccompanied her step by step and today seeks to raise the world’s awareness of breast cancer.

Thanks to this mutual respect and support, husband and wife were able to stay together for 44 long years, living a real and healthy relationship. The actor has never missed an opportunity to tell the whole world who Stacey is still as beautiful as it was on the first day.

Today I am become grandparents and there is nothing they adore more than their grandchildren.