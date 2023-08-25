“Often the poor eat better than the rich”. Storm over Lollobrigida. Schlein: “The government lives on another planet”

Francesco Lollobrigida is back in the sights of the opposition after his speech at the Communion and Liberation meeting. “In Italy we have an interclass food education: often the poor eat better, because they buy quality products from the producer and at low cost”, the words said by the Minister of Agriculture in Rimini, harshly criticized by Elly Schlein.

“I deal above all with those Italians who find it difficult to do their shopping, there are many of them, despite having seen that unfortunately there are some ministers who think that the poor eat better than the rich. There’s not even a need for parodies when there’s a government that lives on another planet”, commented the secretary of the Democratic Party at the Bologna Unity party.

Phrases “objectively intolerable” according to the group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Agriculture Committee in the Chamber, Alessandro Caramiello, who defined the minister as “inadequate”.

“For Minister Lollobrigida, the poor often eat better than the rich. That’s why they took away the basic income. Something must be done for the rich who, poor people, eat badly”, joked the former Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando.

“Orlando pretends not to understand”, replied the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber Tommaso Foti, declaring himself sure “that among the many present at the conference evidently gifted with greater understanding, the concept of the value of our interclass food culture. In Italy, spending less often means researching products, shortening the supply chains and turning to producers who produce excellent quality products on average, as underlined by Minister Lollobrigida”.