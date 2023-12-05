Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Anyone who falls ill particularly frequently and severely should be examined for an immune deficiency. These symptoms can indicate a deficit.

Hesse – Many people are affected repeatedly, especially in winter. No sooner have you had a repeat cold than the next one starts again. For some people, a runny nose and a scratchy throat are part of the cold months. But how often is it normal to be sick and when does one speak of an immune deficiency?

A healthy immune system protects against illness

The Immune system offers protection against influences such as viruses, bacteria and pollutants. Skin and mucous membranes externally protect the body from pathogens. Inside, the non-specific immune system ensures that diseases are overcome quickly or, in the best case, do not even break out. In addition, there is the specific immune system. If too many pathogens enter the body, this is a signal for the cells of the specific immune system to identify the pollutant. Once this has been detected, suitable antibodies are produced that render the pathogen harmless.

If an infection occurs again, the immune system can produce the antibodies again. The organism is therefore immune to the pathogen. In certain cases, this immunity can last a lifetime, such as childhood diseases chickenpox or measles. A healthy immune system ensures that you recover quickly and protects against re-infection.

When can one speak of an immune deficiency? © Petra Schneider/Imago

Symptoms of immune deficiency

Talkroom.ch share a number of symptoms that may indicate immune deficiency:

Long-lasting feeling of illness

Increased susceptibility to infections

Severe course of infection

Certain cancers occur in conjunction

Strengthen the immune system and thus prevent flu and corona – eight simple rules View photo series

A non-specific immune deficiency is usually diagnosed during a visit to the doctor. Here the person concerned describes their complaints. An examination is carried out and a blood count is taken. Other diseases such as cancer are also ruled out. According to general practitioner Uwe Popert, an immune deficiency is only suspected if more than twelve serious infections occur in a year. The health guide recommends some measures that can strengthen a slightly weakened immune system:

Outdoor stays

Regular exercise

Healthy eating

Much liquid

Contrast showers

Frequent hand washing

No smoking, alcohol or drugs

Preparations such as echinacea, vitamin C or zinc

Editor’s note This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

Immunodeficiency – When the immune system doesn’t work

In addition to immune deficiency, there is also a so-called immune deficiency. People with immune deficiency are often sick longer and more often in childhood. Vaccinations also do not have the desired effect because the immune system has problems producing antibodies. On the one hand, an immune defect can be due to a low number of immune cells or to low production of antibodies. In this case, medical treatment is usually necessary. Antibody preparations added through blood plasma donation can, according to an advisory from NDR strengthen the immune system.

A slightly weakened immune system can be supported with simple measures. This includes, among other things, getting enough sleep and reducing stress. It is important to pay attention to your health, especially in the cold season. Some viruses spread particularly easily in winter.