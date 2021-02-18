The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) signed a loan agreement in the amount of 20 million dollars, for the benefit of the public sector in Kenya, to enhance regional connectivity, trade movement and improve the economic and social conditions of about 1.6 million people.

The statement, issued by the fund’s headquarters in the capital, Vienna, stated that the funding will be used to upgrade a 90-kilometer road linking northern Kenya with the rest of the country, and to improve a 739 km road linking northern Kenya with the northeast on the border with Ethiopia.

The statement stated that the project is in line with the ninth goal of the sustainable development goals, on infrastructure, industry and innovation.

It should be noted that OFID and Kenya Fund have been partners in development for nearly 45 years, during which it provided nearly $ 195 million in public sector financing to support the sectors of agriculture, banking, finance, telecommunications, education, energy, health, transportation, water and sanitation in Kenya.