Dhe day-long search is over: in an Italian national park, two small brown bears have been found whose mother was shot by a hunter. The cubs, which are only a few months old, were spotted by forest officials in the Abruzzo Park in central Italy, the park announced on Tuesday. According to their observation, the two brothers are traveling together, doing well and they can also feed themselves. Therefore, the original plan to capture them was abandoned.

The mother, named Amarena (black cherry), often walked through villages with her offspring, where she also came close to people. Last week she was shot dead by a hunter who said he felt threatened on his property.

The park administration denied that the bear ever became a danger to humans. The public prosecutor initiated investigations against the 56-year-old. Because he received death threats, he is under police protection. About 60 brown bears still live in the Parco Nazionale d’Abruzzo Lazio e Molise.