Argentine sports literature, whether fiction or non-fiction, usually lives up to the quality of its athletes and national teams, not just footballers. An anthology of the best books in the field in recent years should be added Offsidea great little work that Gonzalo Beladrich published in mid-2023 through Moving Train, a publishing house outside the commercial circuits. Soccer referee student received in 1998 and later a scholarship holder at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) In 1999 and 2000, Beladrich reconstructs in first person how he warned, for three years in classrooms and playing fields, that he could not advance too far in that career within his favorite sport: homosexuals are not welcome in professional football.

Even with small fictional licenses, his story has value because it addresses a topic that, a quarter of a century later, is still relevant: how homophobia governs football in any geography. If 67 nations in the world criminalize homosexuality and FIFA usually refers to itself as just another state, the great soccer country would be the 68th to persecute sexual diversity.

Cover of the book 'Outside'

“I am impressed that, despite the time that has passed, men's soccer continues to be impregnable for people who are not cis-heterosexual,” says Beladrich, such a fan of refereeing that, despite that failed professional attempt, he does not choose in the World Cups. the matches because of the teams that face each other but because of the referees they direct. As is often the case with great events, there was some chance in Offside. You could say that, at the beginning, Beladrich did not want to write this book but wanted this book to be written by Beladrich. “After the pandemic he had finished writing a novel (The remote limits, unrelated to sport) and, while I let her breathe, I began to reconstruct some scenes from when I had been a referee. Those images were intertwined and the book was made,” says this 43-year-old Buenos Aires psychologist who in recent months returned to direct, as an amateur and among most of his friends, in the Gapef league, Gays Passionate About Football.

“What is not allowed in football is showing signs of 'weakness'. And for many people, homosexuality is associated with a lack of courage and character; to be weak. Anyone knows that a footballer (or manager, referee, coach) can be a tax evader, an apologist for the dictatorship or a child support debtor. But it is enough for a rumor to spread that he is homosexual (or that at some point in his life he was depressed, or that he feels afraid before playing important matches) for that trait to become the one that defines him, the only facet of his personality. personality that matters from then on; and for his career to be on the brink of extinction,” Beladrich writes in Offside.

In his three years as a referee student, Beladrich began directing at the base of the soccer pyramid, at least at that time: in the Ascenso and Futsal training divisions and in the Women's First Division. He was also an assistant – then called a linesman – in the men's Third Division, a category whose matches were played two hours before the First Division duels, that is, with an audience in the stands of the main stadiums. He seemed like an auspicious future. He was doing well. He loved football and his vocation. But his conditions were not the most important thing.

“I was also dealing with my homosexuality: I was coming out of the closet, on tiptoe, lest the footsteps could be heard in the hallways of the Referees' Office and be reason enough for them to dismiss me. The disciplinary message left no doubt: queers in football have a place as buffoons. It doesn't matter how well they perform their job on the field. In football, for a gay person who is out of the closet, permanent immigration is destined for him,” Beladrich narrates in his book.

Offside It does not remain in the complaint. “I was not interested in a book that had value only because of its testimonials (which it has), I did not want to vomit a cathartic post on social networks. He wanted to show some issues related to football from a very little explored perspective, such as refereeing. The starting point is homophobia, which has not changed in these years. It is a topic about which there are more stories, even from within, but they are told as 'something that happened to the other'. On the other hand, I can say 'I passed by there and I passed it this way,' says Beladrich, a fan of Deportivo Español, a team he fell in love with in the 1980s, when it was shining in the First Division, and which he never stopped supporting. continue despite his current course, when he crawls into the latest professional category of the AFA.

One of the characters in Beladrich's book is Fabián Madorrán, considered at the end of the last century as one of the best referees in Argentine soccer, but who began to be harmed by a vox populi sexual orientation within the environment. The final point in Gonzalo's career was when Madorrán had to go on a television program to ask to be analyzed as a referee and not because of his privacy.

Says Offside: “If a FIFA referee could not choose to say publicly that he was homosexual, if they followed him to see what he did and where he went at night, what was left for those of us who had just climbed the first floors of that skyscraper that was the refereeing career? ? When I ruminated on these things as a teenager, I felt overcome by a mixture of fury and helplessness. He wanted the refereeing world to emphasize that Madorrán had been chosen as the best referee in Argentina. I wanted Fabián to have the chance to thank him for the distinction by saying: 'Yes, I'm gay, what's the problem?' Because I wanted to have the possibility to do it too. But Madorrán was forced to play a sad role on TV in order to continue his career. Madorrán defended himself, almost asking for mercy. His crime: being a whore.”

Beladrich left the AFA, his refereeing career, at the age of 20, in 2000. “I was not willing to give fifteen or twenty years of my life to some stale men in exchange for nothing.” For a long period since then, he dreamed that he was directing matches and woke up startled and distressed. “He was finishing his adolescence and he was already a former referee. Quite an anomaly,” he writes.

Gonzalo Beladrich, on the left, in an image from his personal archive.

Cornered by voices behind him, Madorrán's career entered a slide towards the underground. His life too: he committed suicide in 2004, at the age of 39. Never before or ever since, in Argentina, has a referee taken his own life. In his farewell letter he used a phrase from Diego Maradona to describe his loneliness in the environment: “They cut off my legs.” Gonzalo, who had already left his career, cried when he heard the news.

In Argentina, soccer is such a broad passion that fans usually have two teams, one large, First Division, and another smaller. Beladrich is also a “double shirt” but in another way, he supports Español and the referees, and he is happy within that territory, even though the system has expelled him. “That's why I like to show off the vice of something that gives me enormous pleasure since I used to ask for the whistle in gym classes, at school, such as refereeing a soccer game, whether for points or when my friends need it. . As feminist activist Sonia Sánchez likes to say, our revenge is to be happy.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.