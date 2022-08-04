Every day, technicians ensure that the large systems in our offshore parks keep moving. The work is not for the faint of heart. But a new service ship should make them a little lighter, safer and cleaner.

David Friedrich has a job that ordinary office animals can only envy. Everything new, floor-to-ceiling windows and always unobstructed sea views. The only downside is that it sometimes rocks a bit. Friedrich worked hard to get this premium office. Before he became a site manager in the “back office” on the service ship REM Energy, he was part of the troop that he now sends out himself according to well-timed schedules, in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows, on the 100-meter-high systems of the mighty offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

It’s high season there right now, and the service technicians are making the most of the summer months. The sea is not so tame all year round. But even if offshore wind power in Germany has not yet contributed much to the electricity mix – in the first half of 2022 it was 4.1 percent – the turbines at sea should not be underestimated. The federal government’s new expansion targets are ambitious. So far, 7.8 gigawatts have been installed on the North Sea and Baltic Sea, by 2030 it should be 30 gigawatts, and then 70 gigawatts in 2045. They should use the reliably blowing wind at sea and thus bring a stability to the energy supply that other renewable generation plants cannot keep up with.