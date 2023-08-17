Party leaders defend the approval of the MP for the minimum wage without an excerpt on the taxation of capital abroad

Congressional party leaders resist the idea of ​​taxing offshoreincluded in the Provisional Measure (No. 1,172/2023) which deals with the readjustment of the minimum wage, as a way to compensate for the loss of revenue by increasing the range of exemption from Income Tax for individuals – the president’s campaign promise Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Changes to the original MP text are assessed as a “tortoise”, jargon of Brasilia’s politics that refers to passages introduced in bills that would be foreign to the original spirit of what was intended to be approved. They are also seen as an anti-regime maneuver articulated by the government. Faced with resistance from Congress, Planalto is considering resubmitting the issue in the form of a bill.

The minimum wage MP expires on August 28. O Power360 found that it should be analyzed next week by the Chamber of Deputies. There are two possibilities being considered by the opposition:

highlighted in the vote to exclude the section that deals with the IR;

present a point of order on the inclusion of the topic in the MP for the readjustment of the minimum wage.

The readjustment of the Income Tax table (which reduces government revenues) cannot be approved without the same law stipulating where the resources will come from to compensate. Reason: the Constitution forbids creating expenses without saying the source of the money.

BILL AS AN ALTERNATIVE

The Executive counts on the taxation of capital abroad still in 2023 to compensate for the IR exemption. The alternative in case the deputies overturn the issue of the MP on the minimum wage would be to resubmit it as a bill – this is what the minister said Fernando Haddad (Farm).

The government, however, is betting on dialogue between congressmen in the search for an agreement. The measure was blocked in the Senate, but was sent to the Chamber after a request from Haddad to the President of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

“The only compensation that the Economy found was this. You have to renegotiate. In fact, there is an attitude here of not voting for MP anymore and everything being by bill, but this one will expire [se não for votada]”, said the deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ), deputy leader of the federation formed by PT, PC do B and PV.

In plenary, the Opposition must also present a point of order on the inclusion of the topic in the MP for the readjustment of the minimum wage. Leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) argues that the resubmission of the subject as a bill would be the “correct”.

“The government is trying to run over by making a totally shady maneuver, including using this device on account of a sensitive matter such as the minimum wage so that no one can vote against it. We are going to highlight and I will make a point of order”, said to Power360.

MERLONG AS RAPPORTEUR

Rapporteur on the joint committee, deputy Merlong Solano (PT-PI) must also report the proposal in plenary. On Tuesday (15.Aug), at the Chamber’s tribune, he made an appeal for approval of the text. He justified that he will help Brazil to start “overcoming the regressiveness of its tax structure”.

“I know that our President Lira, who has already led this House in so many important votes, from the pandemic to now, will do the same thing now in relation to the minimum wage provisional measure and the provisional measure to update the Income Tax and taxation table of capital invested abroad”, said Merlong.

According to the rapporteur, data from the Central Bank indicate that there are about R$ 1 trillion in Brazilian capital invested abroad.

“[É uma] situation that enshrines the lack of tax equality, because those who invest in Brazil pay more taxes than those who invest abroad, through offshore companies or through financial investments, or through other modalities“, he said.

In article to Power360the PT wrote that the minimum wage MP was “turbinated” to ensure social justice.

SKEPTIC MARKET

In the financial market, the thermometer is that the taxation of offshore must not pass the House. Therefore, it would not be necessary to make many moves to convince congressmen.

Taxing capital abroad could result in R$3.25 billion in revenue in 2023. It would reach R$6.75 billion in 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance. If approved, the taxation will come into effect from 2024 onwards for Brazilian residents with financial investments outside the country.

If it is sent as a bill with constitutional urgency, Congress will have more time to analyze the issue. The deadline for the deputies would be up to 45 days after the Executive sent it.

