The deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) presented the preliminary report of the bill on Tuesday night (October 3, 2023) 4,173 of 2023the PL for offshore companies – read the complete of the document (PDF – 484 kB). It did not include possible changes to the JCP (interest on equity), addressed in the bill 4,258 of 2023. Changes were included regarding investment funds that are part of the provisional measure 1,184 of 2023. He is the rapporteur of the 3 texts. Earlier, in an interview with journalists, he had said that the idea was to combine the 2 PLs. However, the retreat may indicate that there is still no agreement on the topic. The congressman said in an interview with GloboNews that the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wishes to vote on the project on Wednesday (4.Oct).