The Government of India in its new Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) has exempted the defense deal between the government and the government from an offset policy. The new policy will come into effect from 1 October. Earlier, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) expressed displeasure over the transfer of technology by foreign defense companies under the offset policy.The CAG specifically cited the Rafale deal worth Rs 59,000 crore from France and said that the fighter jet maker Dasha Aviation and the arms supplier MBDA did not transfer the technology to India. Keep in mind that 50% parts were to be made in India instead of 30% under the policy in Rafale Deal. However, the CAG, in its report tabled in Parliament, called for a major change in the entire offset policy.

What is an offset policy?

In fact, under the offset policy, foreign defense manufacturing companies are required to spend at least 30 percent of the total value in India for deals worth more than Rs 300 crore. Foreign companies have to spend this in the purchase of components, transfer of technology or setting up of research and development (R&D) units. The purpose of the offset policy is to ensure that when India orders the purchase of defense equipment, there should be technology transfer as well to encourage the manufacture of defense equipment in the country and also get foreign investment.

CAG said, Rafale maker did not fulfill its promise

Permission to lease equipment required in new DAP immediately

However, officials of the Ministry of Defense admitted that the offset policy brought in 2008 only increased the cost of defense deals so far, India has not been able to get any special military technology from abroad. He says that due to the offset policy, foreign companies increase the price of defense equipment by 8 to 10 percent, but do not seem enthusiastic about technology transfer.

Apoorva Chandra, Director General of Acquisitions in the Ministry of Defense, said, “Offset will not apply to government-to-government and inter-government agreements and single vendor deals.” Now under the new DAP, the armed forces are now allowed to immediately lease defense equipment of urgent need such as transport plane, air refueling plane, helicopter, simulator.