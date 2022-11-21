The top 10 offroad supercars category is getting bigger and bigger. We’ll go through the ten coolest projects with you!

Last time it was finally time, Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar. A car that is just right somewhere. The idea is simple, grab a 911 and dress it up with fat tires, higher springs and other parts for the better Allroad look. Grab a name from the past and tadaa, hey you have an offroad supercar.

Admittedly it is a whole special category car, but we think that Porsche will sell those 2,500 copies without any problems. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if the version just comes back after the 992 facelift.

While Porsche is the first to do it on this scale, it’s certainly not the first in the world of off-road supercars. There have been a few more in recent years. We’re going through our top 10 here, which can of course always be discussed in the comment section!

Porsche 911 Dakar (992)

2022

The Porsche 911 has always been a car that you can always get on with. Unlike a Ferrari or Lamborghini, a 911 can also drive through residential areas or conquer muddy tracks. You don’t even always need four-wheel drive for that, the motor on the rear axle provides sufficient pressure.

The 911 Dakar is a slightly higher 911 with different bumpers, wheel arches and off-road tires. Optionally you can get it in Rothmans colours. In any case, a lot is optionally possible with Porsche. Co-worker @Loek easily reached 3 tons. It is the slowest Porsche in a long time: the top speed is limited to 240 km/h. But you can get that anytime, anywhere.

Laffite X-Road

2020

Porsche is certainly not new in this segment. Zarooq already had ideas for the Sandracer 5000GT in 2015. A great name and a great concept (offroad supercar), but we never heard of it again. Until the Laffite X-Road came along. That’s just an evolution of it. Bruno Laffite is the driving force behind the project.

The X-Road is actually a kind of off-road buggy with a chrome molybdenum tube chassis. The rest is decorated with aluminum and carbon parts. You can order it with a Chevrolet V8 engine, good for 720 hp. Special, you can also order an electric variant with 460 hp. Nice detail, in both cases they remain rear-wheel drivers!

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato (LB724)

2022

Porsche is therefore slightly earlier, but we suspect that the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be a lot more spectacular. In principle, the idea is the same as with the Porsche. It’s a tall Lamborghini Huracan. What you can do with that: no idea. But people have been doing it for a long time.

It is also a significant car, because the last Lamborghini with only a naturally aspirated V10. We know the car is coming, we also know when (early December) and we already have images. However, the car has not yet been officially unveiled and no further details are known yet. Don’t forget that Lamborghini has been teasing this car since 2019. Great job!

Ruf Rodeo

2020

Very nice, that Porsche, but this is what you want. As nice as the idea of ​​that Porsche is, the thing is incredibly expensive for something that is nothing less than an elevated Carrera 4 GTS. Of course, the Ruf Safari is much, much more expensive. But you do get something special. The base is not a 992. No, the base is the same carbon fiber base chassis of the CTR and SCR.

Think of it as a unique sports car that happens to have 911 features. You can choose in terms of engine at the Ruf Safari. A high-revving 4.0 six-cylinder with 510 hp or a biturbo six-cylinder with 700 hp. Unlike the SCR and CTR, the Rodeo has four-wheel drive. The price is about 750,000 euros before taxes, but then you really have something unique.

Ariel NomadR

2020

We had to be careful that this list didn’t get filled with Bowlers. Not that we don’t like those, but they’re more sporty Land Rovers (understatement, we know) than true off-road supercars. The Ariel Nomad also comes from a barn in Britain, but is a completely different car suited for the same purpose. The basis is of course the Atom, one of the most pure and intense sports cars.

The Nomad is the same, but for dunes, sand, mud, gravel and all kinds of other surfaces where you have no business with a real supercar. The Rodeo R has a cranked-up Honda engine with 340 horsepower and weighs about 700 kg. The nice thing is that it is very fast, but it is not meant to be as fast as possible. This is a fun machine pur sang. Also great in terms of price, because for 80,000 pounds they will start building one for you. In this company a very modest price tag.

Audi Nanuk Quattro

2013

Funny: the brands of the Volkswagen Group have held on to exotic diesels for an extremely long time. According to them, it was better than hybrid in terms of CO2 emissions. This resulted in the strangest cars. In this case the Audi Nanuk Concept. It was launched simultaneously with the Sport Quattro Concept at the IAA in 2013. The engine is a diesel, an upgraded 5.0 V10 TDI.

In the Volkswagen Touareg this engine delivered 313 hp (350 in the R50), but the Nanuk had to make do with 544 hp! The torque was 1,000 Nm. This allows the Nanuk to reach 100 km/h in 3.8 and reach a top speed of 305 km/h. The car did not go into production, but the nose looks a bit like that of the second generation Audi R8.

Camal Ramusa

2015

No, not Dodge’s RAM USA pickup, but the Camal Ramusa. Do you still remember this one? Camal himself called it a Hyper SUV. We call it an off-road supercar in the true sense of the word. Not an extra fast SUV with a low roof, but a high sports car. The engine is a special one, a 3.5 liter V12 with four turbos and sixty valves. That sounds like the engine of the Bugatti EB110 and it is.

In fact, part of the powertrain and the chassis also come from the Bugatti EB110. It just shows how good that EB110 was. What the EB110 didn’t have, and the Camal Ramusa did: a central electric motor for when you were commuting around town. We have (unfortunately) only seen renders of it, never a production model.

Giugiaro Parcour

2013

If you look at the Audi Nanuk, you may think “Hey, wait a minute… We already knew that car, didn’t we?” And if you think you are absolutely right! The Audi Nanuk Concept is actually a facelifted version of the Giugiaro Parcour! That was Giugiaro’s first project at the time when his company Italdesign fell under the Volkswagen Group.

The Parcour is a lot faster than the Nanuk, thanks to a lower weight and a Lamborghini 5.2 liter petrol V10 with 550 hp. This allows you to catapult in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km / h. So the idea is not very different from that of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. In addition to a coupé, there was also a Parcour Roadster.

GFG Style Kangaroo

2019

We continue with a nice obscure car. The GFG Style Kangaroo is an almost unique car. It is an electric off-road supercar. This car has a family connection with the Giugiaro Parcours and the Audi Nanuk. Do you know why? It is another product of Giugiaro, this time with his son.

The car has nothing to do with VAG, hence the GFG (Giorgetto & Fabrizio Giugiaro), but is a project of father and son. To keep the weight down (it has a 90kWh battery pack in it), the chassis is carbon fiber. With that you can reach 450 km. The power of the two electric motors is jointly 483 hp, with which you can drive from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Megatrack

1992

And we end with the coolest. The Mega Track was built by Aixam. You know, the manufacturer of cars for the elderly and microcars. The Track is not an elevated fast coupé, but really a supercar with a six-liter V12 mid-engine from Mercedes-Benz. To with @jaapiyo to speak: Bim!

Despite the name ‘Track’, you could take it on unpaved roads. The car even had four-wheel drive. Unfortunately, the car was not a huge success, because Aixam only managed to sell a handful. Nowadays it could be quite a success, since everything has to be off-road these days.

Read more? Then check out our background special of the Mega Track!

