Being on the reserve bench at Red Bull is probably not quite what Daniel Ricciardo envisioned at this point in his career. It is of course a shame that he (for the time being) no longer has a chance to become world champion, but we dare to say that he did not end up badly. For example, the boss allows him to go off-roading in an F1 car through the outback.

Red Bull likes to do fun PR stunts every now and then. Before the race in Australia, the drinks manufacturer will put Daniel Ricciardo in the old RB7 for some thorough ‘test work’. There he is allowed to drive through the dusty outback with other Australian colleagues, and that produces nice images. Also cool: he gets to do Mount Panorama in an F1 car. Don’t pay too much attention to the acting and check out the promo below.