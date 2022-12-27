The offroad ID Buzz is super handy if you regularly have to drive over trails, or something like that. It’s tough, anyway!

The Volkswagen ID Buzz is a cool thing. If Volkswagen does their best, they can make nice cars, vans and commercial vehicles. The ID Buzz is somewhere in between. The ID Buzz is the ideal car for the boomer who protested for freedom and a cleaner environment in the 1960s.

With a CO2-vomiting Transporter, they drove to the relevant parliaments to protest violently and coincidentally to use mind-altering substances.

Offroad ID Buzz

Those people are now a bit older and richer and can easily buy such an ID Buzz. These people may be very adventurous. Especially for them there is this offroad ID Buzz. It is not a project of Volkswagen itself, but of Capricorn Trucks. That is a Swiss tuner from Schluein that deals with campers, commercial vehicles, vans and off-roaders.

In this case, the subject is a black ID Buzz and we mean that this off-road ID Buzz is really completely black. No different color for the roof or mirrors, as you regularly see.

Wheels

The highlight are the wheels. The rims are from Delta4x4, which also knows how to turn all kinds of cars into an off-roader. They are the Classic B rims in size 18 inches. Tires from Loder (the AT1) are mounted around it. This rubber is specifically intended for those who like to go off-road. If you don’t like Loder, you can also opt for BF Goodrich, Cooper or General Grabber at Capricorn Trucks (indeed, as this Audi Allroad with 1,000 hp had).

The car also seems to be slightly higher on its wheels, but we’re not sure if that’s a side effect of the new wheels or a bit of an optical illusion. From a technical point of view, nothing else has changed on this black off-road ID Buzz. So a 204 hp and 310 Nm strong electric motor provides the drive.

We are curious about the acteira radius in the apparently cold conditions. Capricorn confirms that they are working on many more upgrades to the ID Buzz for better off-road work.

