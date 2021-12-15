Although we do not yet have official figures, at this point it is easy to assume that Back 4 Blood It was a resounding failure for the people of Turtle Rock Studios. The game isn’t even that bad, but it definitely lacked a lot of things during its launch. Among them we have the offline progression, which will finally be available this week.

Turtle rock studios announced that the new update of Back 4 Blood It will be available this December 16 and as I said before, you can now progress by playing offline. Additionally, its authors promised the arrival of a Christmas event, which will bring exclusive rewards.

Ho ho hold onto your shit! December 2021 Update will be dropping on December 16th, Pacific Time. pic.twitter.com/JXC8Y10qrR – Turtle Rock Studios is Back 4 Blood🩸 (@TurtleRock) December 13, 2021

Nowadays, Back 4 Blood reached a peak of 6 thousand players in Steam, a figure that is definitely well below what its developers expected. It is also worth noting that the title is available at Xbox Game Pass, where it might be performing better.

To who Atomix we already had the opportunity to review Back 4 Blood and here you will find our final opinions.

Editor’s note: This system has already arrived too late, and it is that at this point it sounds complicated that someone intends to return to Back 4 Blood just for this. The game is fun with friends, yes, but there are also many additional things to fix.

Via: Turtle rock studios