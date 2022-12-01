The spark plugs of a modern car have an almost infinite life and, even if a slightly dirty delivery could suggest that the time has come to change them, for the replacement
it is recommended to respect the intervals of maintenance
indicated by the manufacturer. Even if to perform this operation you have to put your hands in the engine compartment
, changing spark plugs is easy and very quick if you work with the right tools. Before starting with i works
, it is necessary to make sure that the car has been stationary for a few hours, in fact you put your hands near components that could be very hot and it is safer to wait until the temperature has lowered. Once the protective plastic cover has been removed, often fixed with pressure inserts or visible screws, it is necessary to unhook and remove the coils to unscrew the spark plugs which are located a little deeper. There are many dedicated jack inserts on the market that help in this operation, so if you have the right equipment you just need to unscrew and remove the old spark plug and then insert and screw on the new component. You must then remember to put the coil back in place and attach the connector in order not to risk engine malfunctions.
