The Regional Assembly unanimously approved yesterday the draft law to modify the Community Budgets of 2022, with the aim of being able to apply to the officials of the autonomous Administration the additional and retroactive salary increase of 1.5% for the current year , which is added to the 2% that was already applied in January.

Sources from the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration point out that the 1.5% salary increase, as well as the pending arrears since January, will be entered “as soon as possible”, foreseeably in the next payroll received by the 75,000 regional officials. On the other hand, it will not apply to senior regional government officials or trusted personnel. These will add three years with the frozen salary, since they will not receive a raise in 2023 either, as LA VERDAD announced.

The counselor Luis Alberto Marín affirmed that this increase will mean a disbursement of almost 49 million euros, which the Community obtains from the Autonomous Liquidity Fund of the Government of Spain. The modification of the 2022 Budgets has had to be carried out as a matter of urgency due to the fact that the accounts were already in an advanced state of execution.

Senior managers will not apply this increase in remuneration and will keep the salary frozen in 2023



The Socialist deputy Antonio Espín claimed that this salary increase was approved by the Council of Ministers, after an agreement with the social agents. “Thanks to a socialist government, the toilets, teachers and the rest of the officials will see their salaries increased, while the PP only helps those who have the most.”

Rafael Esteban (Podemos) points out that the salary increase will cause an increase in the Region’s debt, while Juan José Liarte, from the Mixed Group, called attention to the oversized public system that “will lead us to disaster.”

The spokesman for the Liberal Group, Francisco Álvarez, said that this salary increase represents “a respite for families who are suffering the impact of the mismanagement of the Sánchez government that has allowed inflation to skyrocket by 10%.”

Finally, the deputy of the Popular Party, María Dolores Valcárcel, praised that the salary increase is only for public employees and not for senior positions, “the opposite of what the Executive of Pedro Sánchez has done, which does apply the increases in salaries of the officials.