Washington.- Former Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell is largely recovered from the brutal attacks he endured from Donald Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Although he is not fully recovered, his shoulder has limited support and he has screws and a metal plate holding his right foot together after surgery to reconnect the bones.

The emotional recovery has been the hardest. Gonell was upset to hear that former President Trump visited the Capitol last month and was greeted as a “hero” by the Republican lawmakers Gonell protected that day and when Trump falsely told millions of viewers at last week’s debate that many of the violent protesters and supporters “were allowed in by the police.”

Three and a half years after the attack on the Capitol, Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

He has promised that if he wins the presidency again he will pardon his supporters who violently beat police and stormed the Capitol to try to overturn the legitimate results.

To counter this misinformation, Gonell and two of his fellow officers who were there that day are helping the Biden campaign, attending events in swing states to make sure voters don’t forget the event.

Along with Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, Daniel Hodges and Gonell are telling audiences what they went through that day and trying to show the contrast between Biden and Trump.

At recent events in Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, they stood alongside local officials and said Trump is a danger to the country after trying to overturn Biden’s legitimate election.

“Business as usual, Donald Trump is still a danger. His insane, selfish, obsessive pursuit of power is the reason violent protesters attacked my colleagues and me.”