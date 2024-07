The updated list includes GAZelle Next, GAZelle NN, Sobol and Sobol NN, Xcite X-Cross 7 and Lada Largus. In addition to them, officials are recommended to use Lada Vesta, Vesta SW Cross, Granta, Niva Legend, Niva Travel, Moskvich, UAZ (including Bukhanka) and Sollers, Evolute and Amberauto electric cars, as well as Aurus and Citroen assembled in Kaluga for official trips.

The list also includes purely Chinese brands whose cars are assembled in Russia: Haval, Kaiyi, BAIC and SWM.