Amendments to a 2005 law aim to protect and support the status of the Russian language, according to a text posted on the government’s website.
The text stated:
- With the use of Russian as the official language in the Russian Federation, vocabulary and expressions that do not correspond to the standards of the modern Russian language are not allowed.
- The exception is foreign words that do not have synonyms widely used in the Russian language.
- A list of foreign words that can still be used will be posted separately.
- The amendments did not refer to any penalties for those who do not comply with the amended law.
