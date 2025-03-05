The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, still does not suffocate a fire in her own home: the employment service officials sent him in July a letter in which they warned that the template of the SEPE (7,270) was the lowest of the … history and that this deficit was causing serious distortions in the operation of the organism that manages unemployment. They also warned him of a “collapse” when they began to manage the new reform, which includes new care aid (last November), and the ‘catwalk’ to the minimum income. Today, the problems persist and to inform about the agency the minister will appear tomorrow at the Congress of Deputies.

Officials warn that, as a result of the body’s malfunction, public employees They don’t want to work at the SEPE. They report that in the last job offer almost half of the places were deserted while the workload has grown 30% in the last month.

The CSIF union, majority in the administrationhas transferred to the popular group a report on the situation of the agency, in which it warns of the difficulties of the workforce to face the management of the previous quote, “much lower – they explain – to which it is demanded daily by users.” In January they attended 577,422 appointmentscompared to 434,741 of December 2024, 32% more.

Remember that 52% of SEPE units are inframed with personnel, with large deficits those of Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida and Madrid, that 56% of the workforce are over 50 years old and that 20% are at the doors of retirement. And that a total of 598 places of the 1,374 that were offered in the last contest, 44%, has been left without covering, “which shows the lack of interest in working in the SEPE by the rest of the work in the administration, as a result of the poor working conditions,” says the union that Miguel De Borra.

In the letter sent to the Minister of Labor advanced by ABC, the officials explained the “very serious lack of troops.” They said that the SEPE must be «the avant -garde public service before the very serious consequences of unemploymentand of eminent face -to -face attention », but that in the last ten years has lost 3,500 workers.

Avoid new computer attacks

During the pandemia the Sepe has already entered collapse. They remembered the officials in the letter to Díaz who at that time, in which they had to manage the benefits by unemployed to the ERT afternoon day voluntarily to manage more workload.

They remembered that they were approved 926 places, which does not supply 1,200 casualties for retirement that have occurred in three years, and that, despite the “obvious effort” that is being made with European funds, “the applications and systems with which we work daily leave much to be desired.” They also complained that there are “constant incidents”, every day and that the applications “hang”, which prevents “the agility precise in the recognition of benefits especially when the monthly payroll closure occurs.”

And regarding working in the afternoons, they say that it is not possible Telematic channelsand that it is not possible to offer an offer according to the demand for face -to -face appointment.

Prescription of procedures

According to CSIF, the lack of workers is preventing “effective control of benefits, fundamental work of the SEPE -say expenditure effects.” They affirm that before this lack, «the premise is to pay the benefits in the shortest possible time, turning the maximum of the meager resources that we have and avoid, with it, to be able to carry out the actions aimed at the Verification and verification of benefits approved ». And alert that the expiration or prescription of undue collection procedures is taking place.

Now CSIF demands the government 2,500 new structural jobs and update the current ones, so that they are attractive in the remuneration aspect and allow, not only the loyalty of the current troops, but also the attraction of troops from other departments and administration agencies ».