Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain (Al Ittihad, WAM)

Officials considered the “year of fifty” announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God preserve him” as an opportunity to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past, in honor of our founding fathers, to celebrate a unique civilized and humane march and to prepare for an effective and sustainable transformation for the next fifty years, and a milestone in The leadership march that the country is witnessing in light of the wisdom and vision of its wise leadership. His Excellency Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” 2021 in the UAE “the year of fifty” represents an opportunity to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past, in honor of our founding fathers, and to celebrate a civilized march. A unique humanity and preparing for effective and sustainable transformation for the next fifty years. His Excellency added that what the UAE has achieved during the past fifty years came as a result of the vision of the wise leadership in pursuing the approach of excellence and creativity in various vital areas, and investing in people as a main pillar for continuing the process of building the future, development and prosperity.

His Excellency affirmed the commitment to continue work to promote the process of leadership and success, and to contribute to building the bright future of the country, so that the UAE becomes an example to be emulated in progress, prosperity and leadership in all fields, and to be at the forefront of the countries of the world by the centenary of its founding.

Happinese

Mohamed Mohamed Saleh, Director General of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, stressed that providing happiness and well-being to citizens, and everyone who resides in the UAE or set foot on its land, is an original approach by the leaders, but rather a fundamental pillar upon which the Union State was built decades ago.

He said: We can all be proud, as sons and daughters of this dear country, of the international standing achieved by the state, and the positions it has reached in this field, including maintaining the first Arab rank in happiness indicators for six consecutive years according to the World Happiness Report issued last year 2020, outperforming that over Many developed countries and economies around the world are certified by the United Nations, which indicates the dedication of the leadership’s dedication to its people and its infinite ability to manage optimal resources for the benefit of the nation and the citizen.

He added: We are inspired by this vision our approach to achieving happiness and improving the quality of life for our customers and our employees alike. We have included customer happiness and employee happiness as our values, and based on these values ​​and other basic values ​​such as high professionalism and teamwork, we proceed with our business and launch our projects and initiatives, bearing in mind our eyes. Achieving customer happiness by saving his time and effort and providing our service in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Meeting point

Younis Haji Al-Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: The announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, “may God protect him” in 2021, “the year of fifty”, represents a milestone in the leadership process that the UAE is witnessing in light of the wisdom and vision of its wise leadership. He added that “the year of fifty” constitutes a meeting point during which the people of the Emirates and all those residing on its good land celebrate five decades of continuous achievements and bright signs in the history of the Union, and draw the features of the bright future for the next five decades, up to the UAE Centennial 2071. He stressed the determination to move forward in the march. Building, development and achievement according to the forward-looking vision set by the founding fathers and sponsored by our wise leadership. We will also continue to work to consolidate the country’s position as a global center for growth, innovation and cultural achievements, so that our beloved emirates are the best countries in the world.