About a hundred government officials held a silent protest around noon against the Dutch position in the war between Israel and Hamas. Against the course of their own minister, they call on the government to commit to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. It does not happen often that civil servants speak out so directly against the government's course.
Wouter Peer
Latest update:
15:15
