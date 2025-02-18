Although there are reasons to think that the end of MuFace’s crisis is close, public employees do not loosen the pressure on the street, on the contrary. A week after the CSIF union -the majority in the public function – … It will be manifested in capitals throughout Spain, today the mobilizations calendar convened by police, professors, prison officials, employees of the Tax Agency, education inspectors and senior officials through the Intersindical platform against sanitary collapse.

As of today, the three insurers who currently provide sanitary service through MuFACE -Asisa, Adeslas and DKV- already have an online offer on the table with what they asked the government (a 41%budget increase) and the Ministry Public Function has given them until March 4 to decide whether they accept the new concert or do not.

However, none of this has served to placate public officials. The protests arrive on all union fronts and not only for the uncertainty regarding the future of the concert; Also because of the anger with what has happened so far. Since in November this crisis began, the unions denounce that many officials They have stopped receiving health care. CSIF assures that it has records of hundreds of cases and in fact last week he made them known to the Prosecutor’s Office to resolve the possible legal responsibilities in which the insurers could have incurred.

In the statement of calling the protests, the Intersindical Platform insists that “cases of officials suffer from delays and cancellation of medical appointments and treatments throughout Spain” and denounces that “damages for mutualists and their families that They cannot be compensated in any way ». “To the suffering of the disease or a relative, we must add anguish in the face of this lack of certainty about something as essential as medical care,” reads the note.

In addition to all this, the platform accuses the Minister of Public Function of having been scarce with the information given to the unions that make it up and having refused to accept a meeting with its representatives. As read in the call, neither the Secretary of State for Public Function or the General Director of MUFACE have agreed to meet with these unions, which for them adds to the «absence of precise information about the evolution of the tender on which the health of the million and a half of mutualists affected by this lack of agreement between government and medical insurers depends ».

Protests every Tuesday

Exactly, on the platform are the FEDECA unions (Superior Body of the Administration), SUP, UFC and SPP (Police), ANPE (Teachers), Use (Workers Union Union), SIAT (employees of the Tax Agency), USIE (Inspectors of education), APFP and Tampm (prison officials). As has already been made, mobilizations start today with protests At noon in front of the delegations and subdelegations of the government in Seville, Granada, Badajoz and Pamplona.

These will follow other demonstrations in Catalonia, La Rioja and Castilla-La Mancha on February 25, in Galicia, Castilla León, Ceuta and Melilla on March 4, in Cantabria, Murcia, Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands on March 11 On the afternoon of March 12 and finally in Asturias, Aragon and Valencia on March 18.