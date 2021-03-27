In the survey, more than a third of respondents considered the influence of journalists to be too great.

Lakeja Preparatory and executive officials have a significant influence on the development of Finnish society. This is the opinion of the clear majority of Finns in a survey commissioned by the Municipal Sector Development Foundation.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents thought that law-making officials have very or fairly much influence on the development of society. For executive officials, the corresponding figure was 76%.

In addition, the majority of respondents estimate that judges of the judiciary and media journalists have at least quite a significant impact on the development of society.

About the respondents more than a third, or 37 per cent, thought that journalists had too much of an impact on the development of Finnish society.

The influence of officials and judges was considered too great by less than a fifth of respondents. The majority considered that officials and judges have an appropriate impact on the development of society.

1,050 interviews were conducted in early March for a survey conducted by Kantar TNS. The maximum margin of error in the results is less than three percentage points in its direction.