The Occupational Health and Safety Committee of the Cartagena City Council decided this Monday to establish the mandatory use of masks for workers with confirmed Covid and people with compatible symptoms. Likewise, in application of its competences, it considered highly recommended its use for Social Services and Education workers, as well as in the interventions of the Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection and when sharing work vehicles.

This was highlighted on Monday by the Councilor for Personnel, Esperanza Nieto, after a meeting with worker representatives. Local government and unions examined the report from the Department of Occupational Risks, which analyzed Royal Decree 286/2022. This modified last week the mandatory nature of masks.

“The decision limits the mandatory use of the mask in public spaces in case of contagion or compatible symptoms, such as cough, sore throat or fever. In case of confirmed Covid, you must wear a mask for ten days after the confirmation date.

Likewise, the Consistory considers it “highly recommended” to use the face mask and appeals “to the common sense of municipal workers of Social Services and Education.” He also claimed its use in home visits for social care tasks and school absenteeism; as well as in the interventions of the Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection in closed spaces and in the vehicles of policemen, firefighters, technical personnel and brigades.

A minimum of 1.5 meters



Its use is also considered recommendable in customer service positions and cultural exhibition halls and museums, where there are public visits. This criterion will also be applied in closed spaces where eating or drinking is allowed; work spaces with a high level of occupancy and prolonged stay, and places with poor ventilation and where the distance of 1.5 meters cannot be kept.

Last week there were two events with numerous attendees at the School of Public Safety (Espac), in the Security Park. Despite not having this separation, the majority of authorities, agents and guests did not wear a mask, as the state regulations that relax obligations have already entered into force.

It is also recommended to take it to people with confirmed Covid or who are vulnerable to infection and employees of municipal nursery schools.